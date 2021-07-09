Cancel
Junji Ito Fan Creates Terrifying Crossover In Animal Crossing

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile several of Junji Ito's most terrifying stories have been adapted into the world of anime, with the upcoming Adult Swim adaptation of Uzumaki being on the top of many minds with the recently released new footage from Production IG, though there has been one story that has yet to be brought to the small screen in the unsettling story of the "Hanging Balloons," One fan of the spooky mangaka took to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to recreate the creepy tale that saw floating doppelgangers roll into the countryside in search of death and destruction for those unfortunately in their way.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Junji Ito
#Anime Series#Ig#Animal Crossing#Cartoon Network#Junji Ito Collection
