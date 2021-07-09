The Tabernacle Choir Returns to Temple Square

Ten Newport County students entering third and fourth grade will be chosen to receive free piano lessons. The program is offered through the Choir School of Newport County to students who qualify for free or reduced priced lunch. Lessons will be at St. John’s Church on Mondays. Children will also be enrolled in the choir school’s Chorister program, which rehearses once a week. All materials are provided, and participants will be loaned an 88 weighted-key Yamaha piano for home practice. CD players, transportation and snacks will be provided if needed. Applications are due Aug. 5, and early enrollment is encouraged.