The Tabernacle Choir Returns to Temple Square
The Tabernacle Choir, organ recitals, Choir and Bell ensemble and Music & the Spoken Word return after COVID-19 pandemic. For over 150 years, the Salt Lake Tabernacle — and since 2000, the Conference Center — have been the Temple Square venues for live events for visitors from around the world. All events were temporarily halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 9, 2021, The Tabernacle Choir organization announced the return of daily organ recitals, weekly Choir and Bell ensemble rehearsals andMusic & the Spoken Word broadcasts to Temple Square.newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org
Comments / 0