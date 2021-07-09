Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Former Egyptian first lady, 'Mother of Heroes' Jehan Sadat dies at 87

By Kyle Barnett
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlNMP_0as8LWXP00
Jehan Sadat, the wife of former Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat, speaks to reporters during an event in San Francisco, Calif., on March 8, 1988. File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Jehan el Sadat, the longtime widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, died at a Cairo hospital on Friday. She was 87.

Sadat was hospitalized after contracting an illness, believed to be cancer, nearly two years ago.

The office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi mourned her death and called her a "hero of war and peace" and said she "provided a model for the Egyptian woman in supporting her husband under the most difficult and precise circumstances," according to Egypt Independent.

It was reported that the former first lady had been seriously ill for two weeks.

Widely beloved in Egypt, she was the second wife of Anwar Sadat, Egypt's third president from 1970 until his assassination in 1981 -- and was given the public title of "Mother of Heroes" for her volunteer work treating wounded soldiers during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Later in life, the former first lady earned a Ph.D in comparative literature from Cairo University. In 1988, she visited the United States and spoke in favor of equal pay for women at an event in San Francisco.

"We have no problem with equal pay for equal work or discrimination in job opportunities but as a conservative country, [Egypt still has] a long way to go," she told the audience, UPI reported at the time.

Jehan el Sadat is survived by three daughters and a son she had with Anwar Sadat before his death.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
144K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Sadat
Person
Jehan Sadat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptian#Jihane Sadat#First Lady#Mother Of Heroes#Egypt Independent#Cairo University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

Late Egyptian Leader Anwar Sadat's Widow Dies at Age 88 - Presidency

CAIRO (Reuters) -Jehan Sadat, the widow of late Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, has died at age 88, the presidency said on Friday. Sadat, who spent a decade as the country's first lady, was born in 1933, and had four children following her marriage to Anwar Sadat in 1949. Following her...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

My interview with Jehan Sadat

Last Friday, Egypt's former first lady Jehan Sadat died after a long illness. She was 87. The news in Egypt was vague, brief and prompt; President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi interrupted his biking trip to the country's new administrative capital to attend her private military funeral. Reaction in Egypt was mixed, whereas the response in the West has been focused on her husband's tragic death and her championing of women's rights in Egypt. "If [Mohammed bin Salman] let women drive a car in Saudi Arabia," someone tweeted, "Ms. Sadat gave Egyptian women the right to divorce."
Advocacy101 WIXX

Egypt frees several prominent activists ahead of Eid al-Adha

CAIRO (Reuters) – Several prominent Egyptian activists and journalists were released from custody on Sunday following months of detention on charges including joining or aiding a terrorist group and spreading false news, lawyers representing them said. Egyptian authorities have in recent months released detainees ahead of major Muslim holidays. Sunday’s...
AdvocacyBBC

Esraa Abdel Fattah: Egyptian activist released from prison

Esraa Abdel Fattah, one of the most prominent faces of the 2011 revolution in Egypt, has been released from jail. The 43-year-old activist and journalist had spent almost two years in detention after being arrested in October 2019. She had been charged with "spreading false news" and collaborating with a...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Woman horrifies beachgoers with Hitler and swastika tattoos

Bad taste and tattoos last forever. A woman horrified beachgoers at the Black Sea resort of Odessa, Ukraine, last week when she stripped off to reveal an Adolf Hitler tattoo on her hand and a large swastika inked on her right butt cheek. ”Like everyone else, my jaw dropped when...
CBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
Denver, COmsudenver.edu

Chronology of Golda Meir

By Norman Provizer, Director of the Golda Meir Center for Political Leadership at Metropolitan State College of Denver, and Claire Wright, Research Assistant. 70-year-old Golda Meir became the third woman in the 20th Century to emerge as a leader of a nation. And, unlike the women who proceeded her, the Russian-born/American-bred Meir gained her position as Israel’s Prime Minister without the benefit of family ties to a famous father or an assassinated husband. Beyond that, Meir was also twice an immigrant to new lands. A fact that continually reminds us that leadership often emerges from the most unlikely places. Her extraordinary life was not without pain or controversy. But it was extraordinary. The following represents a comprehensive outline of that life, arranged in chronological fashion.

Comments / 1

Community Policy