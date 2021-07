Australia's deputy prime minister has suggested his party will not sign up to a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 without first seeing how much the policy would cost.Barnaby Joyce, leader of the Nationals, said he and his colleagues remain open to the target but want to consider a plan before making a firm commitment.In a bid to tackle the climate crisis the European Union, Japan and the Republic of Korea, together with more than 110 other countries, have pledged carbon neutrality by 2050, while China says it will do so before 2060, according to the United Nations.Australia...