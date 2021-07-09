Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Toni Duggan returns to Everton on 2-year deal

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lk2F_0as8LBFO00
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, England's Toni Duggan, front, in action during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match, in Frisco, Texas. England international Toni Duggan has returned to Everton, it was announced Friday, July 9, 2021. She's signed a two-year contract with the club after debuting there in 2007. The 29-year-old forward had spent four seasons in Spain playing for Barcelona and then Atletico Madrid. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, file)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Toni Duggan returned to Everton on Friday, signing a two-year contract with the club where she made her professional debut.

The 29-year-old forward had spent four seasons in Spain, playing for Barcelona and then Atlético Madrid. She debuted with Everton during the 2007-08 season and joined Manchester City six years later.

A return to the Women’s Super League offers Duggan an opportunity to revive her international career with England. She’s not in the British squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Duggan made her England debut in 2012 and has played in two World Cups. She played in the SheBelieves Cup in 2020 but later that year was dropped by then-coach Phil Neville.

Everton finished fifth in the Women’s Super League last season and hopes to challenge for a Champions League place.

“It would be a dream come true if I can get Everton back in the Champions League,” Duggan said. “That’s where this club belongs and I know we can achieve it.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Toni Duggan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shebelieves Cup#Liverpool#Uk#Ap#The Women S Super League#British#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
News Break
Super League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Madrid, Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFABBC

Toni Duggan: Hometown club Everton 'have come full circle'

New signing Toni Duggan says Everton have come "full circle" since she last played on Merseyside eight years ago. The forward, 29, was at Everton between 2007 and 2013 before moving between Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. "It's been a long time," she told BBC Sport. "I couldn't be...
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
SoccertheScore

Ramos pens 2-year deal with PSG on free transfer

Sergio Ramos is swapping the familiar comforts of the Spanish capital for its French counterpart. The Spanish central defender has signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, the club announced Thursday. Ramos joins PSG after his contract expired at Real Madrid, where the former Spain international...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Madrid captain Sergio Ramos signs 2-year deal with PSG

PARIS (AP) — Obsessed with winning the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain added precious experience to its squad by recruiting former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Thursday. The 35-year-old Ramos signed a two-year deal with PSG after Madrid preferred not to renew his contract last month. Ramos was with the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Everton right to refuse new loan deal for Kean

In a busy week of news and stories Everton have apparently ruled out considering another loan move this summer for striker Moise Kean. This is the right decision and one I was hoping Everton would make. If PSG or anyone else want the Italian forward then they should be prepared to pay up front for him.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Everton edging closer to Dumfries deal

It looks as though Everton are getting nearer to finally sealing a deal for the PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries. This transfer saga has been dragging on for weeks after Everton initially registered their interest in the Dutch player soon after Euro 2020 began. He had been in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Everton Nunes deal hinging on Benitez approval

A prospective deal to take Brazilian midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon to Everton is waiting on Rafa Benitez giving it a green light before the deal can be done. This would seem an obvious fact of course, however there are situations in which a club can sign a player without the manager’s full approval. This has probably happened at Everton in the recent past as well.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Real Madrid coach Ancelotti returning to Everton for Richarlison

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready for a transfer swoop at former club Everton. Ancelotti departed the Toffees for Real this summer, replacing long-serving Frenchman Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu club. According to Goal.com, Ancelotti has spoken to Everton star Richarlison about a move to Real. The forward,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

PSG chief Leonardo desperate to reach Kean deal with Everton

PSG chief Leonardo is desperate to get a deal for Moise Kean with Everton over the line. The Italy U21 striker is wanted back at PSG in a permanent deal by Leonardo after last season's successful loan. However, everything remains in flux following the appointment of Rafa Benitez as new...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Florentino Perez blasts Real Madrid legend over Juan Mata's exit in leaked audio

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is the most recent name to be associated with the controversial leaked audio files from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez. Spanish publication El Confidencial are behind the release of the audio clips, in which Perez can be heard saying a number of damaging things about Los Blancos legends past, including describing long-time number one goalkeeper Iker Casillas and star-striker Raul as two of the 'biggest frauds' in the club's entire history.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​James Rodriguez returns for Everton preseason amid exit speculation

Several Everton stars are back in town for preseason training, including want-away midfield James Rodriguez. The Colombian star has been linked with a move away from the Toffees since the departure of manager Carlo Ancelotti. A return to Real Madrid to reunite with the Italian manager is also mooted. However,...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Lee Carsley to be named as England Under 21 boss after the FA finally end their search for Aidy Boothroyd's successor by offering former Everton midfielder two-year deal

Lee Carsley has been offered the job of England Under 21 manager with the FA set to confirm his appointment imminently. The former Republic of Ireland international has emerged as the FA’s preferred candidate to replace Aidy Boothroyd and will be given a two-year contract starting with a European Championship qualifiers against Romania in Bucharest in September.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Everton set to sign 16-year-old Sunderland starlet Francis Okoronkwo in a deal worth up to £1m as the striker becomes the latest talented youngster to leave the League One club

Everton have swooped to sign Sunderland striker Francis Okoronkwo after agreeing a deal worth up to £1million for the highly rated 16-year-old. The teenager caught the eye for the Under-18s last season and several top-flight clubs were chasing the 6ft 3ins frontman. Sunderland were determined to keep Okoronkwo but Everton...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Everton have deal for Sunderland teen Francis Okoronkwo

Everton are closing on a deal for Sunderland teen Francis Okoronkwo. The Daily Mail says Everton have swooped to sign Sunderland striker Okoronkwo after agreeing a deal worth up to £1million for the highly rated 16-year-old. The teenager caught the eye for the Under-18s last season and several top-flight clubs...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Arsenal enters the race for Tammy Abraham

Arsenal have reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. The Telegraph says the Blues have already made the 23-year-old available to Inter Milan, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, with Arsenal eager to commence talks on Abraham’s situation. However, Abraham’s price tag of £40m could prove to be a sticking point, with the Gunners likely to need to sell players to get anywhere near it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy