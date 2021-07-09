Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar edges lower as risk appetite returns

By Ritvik Carvalho, Saikat Chatterjee
Metro International
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower on Friday, along with the Japanese yen, as riskier currencies were favored, with the rally in U.S. Treasuries running out of steam and global stock markets steadying. Some recent soft U.S. data, along with a surge in COVID-19 cases in many parts of...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Australian Dollar#Inflation#Yuan#Reuters#Japanese#Treasury#Oanda#Aussie#Saxo Bank#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Fed Nothingburger, Dollar Lower, Focus on GDP, PCE

It was a rather pedestrian FOMC Statement day on Wednesday. There is GDP data incoming, and the widely Fed-followed Core PCE Price Index data comes out on Friday. What can we take away from the FOMC Statement and press conference?. Rates unchanged. No rush to raise interest rates. Inflation should...
BusinessDailyFx

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Falls On Dovish Fed and U.S. GDP Data Miss

The Federal Reserve left its monetary policy unchanged and indicated that the institution is still a ways away from considering withdrawing accommodation. The central bank dovish tone weighed on the U.S. dollar and boosted emerging market currencies such as the Mexican peso. The dollar’s negative bias was exacerbated on Thursday...
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar higher but still set for biggest weekly loss since May

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as. upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the losses from. earlier this week when dovish remarks by the Federal Reserve. scuttled a month-long rally in the U.S. currency. The dollar also got a lift after St. Louis Federal...
Stocksinvesting.com

Risk Appetites Start The Weekend Early

Disappointing revenue and sales figures by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shortly after the US close yesterday set the tone for today's equity sell-off. Many large markets in the Asia Pacific area fell by more than 1%, including Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and New Zealand. New lockdown measures around the capital sent the Philippines bourse down nearly 3.5%. Singapore, India, and China's Shenzhen Composite were notable exceptions and posted minor gains.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Dollar uptick stalls gold's Fed-inspired rally

* Gold up 1.3% so far this week (Recasts, updates prices and adds comments) July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged off a two-week high on Friday, with a firmer dollar stalling the precious metal’s rally after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank would remain accommodative for the time being.
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Edges Lower on Mixed Japanese Data

The Japanese yen has reversed directions on Friday and is slightly lower. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.70, up 0.22% on the day. Fed Chair Jerome Powell performed masterfully at this week’s FOMC meeting, and the markets took the Fed’s rather dovish message in stride. Powell stuck to his well-worn script that the surge in inflation is transitory, and offered the markets a bone by stating that a taper in September was a possibility. However, Powell qualified a September move by stating that the Fed would first have to see a substantial improvement in employment, namely nonfarm payroll reports.
Currenciestrust.org

FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month low, set for worst week since May

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar traded near a one-month low on Friday and was set for its worst weekly performance since May as dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve together with underwhelming economic data took the steam out of a month-long rally. The dollar index, which measures...
Financial ReportsMetro International

Exchange operator Cboe tops profit view, grows footprint

(Reuters) -Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday reported second-quarter earnings above Wall Street expectations, helped by both transactional and non-transactional revenues from the exchanges it operates around the globe, ahead of more overseas expansion. Excluding one-time items, such as acquisition costs, Cboe earned $1.38 per share, 2 cents above the...
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite

Crude oil prices dropped -2% in July on balance despite back-to-back weekly gains. The commodity has climbed 13.5% since finding support at the $66.25-price level. Year-to-date highs and resurfacing covid fears pose headwinds for oil price action. Crude oil price action advanced 2.4% this past week, extending its rebound to...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar at lowest in a month after Fed knock; U.S. data disappoints

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar fell to a one-month low on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to ease monetary stimulus, taking the steam out of a monthlong rally by the greenback. The...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-China buyers re-emerge, patient Fed saps dollar

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - World share markets were back on form on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to taper stimulus and reassurances from Beijing saw beaten-up Chinese stocks leap off the canvas. There was also some promising news on the long-awaited U.S....
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

Pound highest in over a month as dollar dips on dovish Fed

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The pound hit its highest in. over a month against the dollar on Thursday, extending gains. driven by a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain and as a dovish. U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the greenback. The British currency has gained for five consecutive. sessions,...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar, Fed's Dovish Comments

Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday, lifting the most active gold futures contract to a six-week closing high, as weak economic data pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal. A weak dollar and a drop in treasury yields helped as well. Gold also found support after the Federal...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar's post-Fed tumble to 1-month low lifts other FX

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Fed’s reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant, its pullback offering a major boost to most other currencies from the Aussie dollar to the Chinese yuan. China’s efforts to soothe stock market jitters...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Dovish Fed Ahead of US Q2 GDP Reading

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in early trade Thursday, supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and rallying equities as investors are emboldened by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on fiscal stimulus and accelerated economic growth in the second quarter, with expectations for lingering effects of accommodative monetary policy combined with strong consumer demand to continue to fuel growth.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude rally extends on weaker dollar, tightened supply outlook

Crude prices extended their rally July 29, settling higher on the back of a weaker US dollar and tightening inventories. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled $1.23 higher at $73.62/b and ICE September Brent moved up $1.31 to $76.05/b. Oil futures gleaned...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 1% as U.S. Fed's Powell strikes dovish tone

(Updates prices, adds forecasts from latest precious polls) * Gold set for modest rally before easing in 2022 -poll. * Palladium forecasts raised, lowered for platinum -poll. July 29 (Reuters) - Gold jumped more than 1% on Thursday as investors cheered U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments suggesting the central bank was unlikely to hike rates anytime soon.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week high as Fed stance bolsters sentiment

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest level since July 14 at 1.2451 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.7% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a two-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve remained patient about reducing stimulus and the Bank of Canada reassured Canadians it would keep inflation under control. The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-month low against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. Fed's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant. "The Fed continued to support markets yesterday with upbeat talk on the economy but not committing to cutting stimulus in the near term," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States including oil. Oil prices rose as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $72.87 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar gained 0.5% to 1.2469 per greenback, or 80.20 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since July 14 at 1.2451. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, writing in a column for the Financial Post newspaper, said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed that Canada's inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in June from a decade-high 3.6% in May, but more price increases could be coming as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.6 basis points at 1.206%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Comments / 0

Community Policy