Drone Delivery Canada announces multiple agreements for project at Edmonton International airport

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has entered into multiple commercial agreements executed by the Company on July 8th, 2021 (the “Agreements”) with each of Edmonton International Airport (“EIA”), Apple Express Courier Ltd and Ziing Final Mile Inc (“the Customers”) to deploy DDC’s patented drone delivery solution at Edmonton International Airport.

