Drone Delivery Canada announces multiple agreements for project at Edmonton International airport

Aquiline Drones Buys 50% Of Dutch-Based Aerialtronics, Continues Mission of Becoming Fastest-Growing Global UAS Provider. Aquiline Drones (AD), an American-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and cloud solutions provider for commercial drone operations today announced that it has purchased 50% of the capital of Aerialtronics, an end-to-end solutions developer in the Netherlands that uses drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT data to provide real-time insights for a variety of business operations. The $9 million US dollar transaction is the latest acquisition for AD in its continued commitment to becoming a full-scale, global leader in the UAS industry. Aerialtronics is a subsidiary of Drone Volt (DV), a publicly traded French manufacturer of professional civil drones and embedded AI, with which AD partnered in October, 2020.