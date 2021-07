If you’re an enterprise CIO, CFO, or network operations type, you’ve probably been reading about how this service provider or that cloud provider have saved up to 50% on network equipment by using generic “white-box” technology instead of proprietary routers and switches. It’s hard not to wonder whether your own network budget could buy twice as much gear, and what projects might now meet their business case. Could enterprises get in on the white-box revolution? Maybe, if they can address the issues that even service providers and cloud providers have already faced, and in some cases been bitten by.