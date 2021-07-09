Stream The ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Soundtrack Feat. Lil Baby, SZA, Saweetie, Jonas Brothers, Lil Wayne & More
The soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here and it is as star-studded as we hoped it would be. The two singles we’ve already heard from the project — Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin’s “We Win” and SAINt JHN’s “Just For Me” feat. SZA — aren’t the only incredible moments fans need to tune into. Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, the Jonas Brothers, Chance The Rapper, Big Freedia, Saweetie, Leon Bridges, John Legend, and more make appearances.globalgrind.com
