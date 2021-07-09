How Perseverance Helped This Founder Turn A Hackathon Project Into A Thriving Business

Cancel
Successful entrepreneurs never cease believing in themselves and constantly try to turn obstacles into opportunities. From a dissatisfied scholarly research student to a successful entrepreneur, Saikiran Chandha, CEO and cofounder of Typeset, exemplifies how perseverance can turn an idea into a seven figure business. In less than four years, Typeset has grown from a simple solution for a personal challenge to a suite of products used by over a million researchers, including two Nobel Laureates.

