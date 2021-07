CMT and country music will honor the life and legacy of the late Charley Pride with CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride on August 25. The tribute show is set to include performances from Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Pride’s son Dion Pride, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and more. The show will also feature a collaboration between Luke Combs, Robert Randolph and Reyna Roberts. Artists, friends and family such as Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap and Pride’s wife, Rozene, will also be on hand to share personal memories of Pride, along with photos, video clips and interviews from the singer himself.