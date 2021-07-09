WWE returning to Columbus with 'Extreme Rules' PPV in September

Cancel
Professional wrestling is returning to Columbus this fall. WWE will host Extreme Rules on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Nationwide Arena. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. This will be WWE's first show in Columbus since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled a show last April.

News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
