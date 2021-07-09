News Corp Shuts Down Knewz Aggregation Site, Saying It Wasn't Profitable

The Washington Post has joined Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism nonprofit, in the Pegasus Project, an investigation into the use of military-grade spyware leased by the Israeli firm NSO Group to governments for tracking terrorists and criminals. Forensic analysis showed that this spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and the two women closest to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, a human rights group, had access to a list of more than 50,000 numbers and shared it with the 16 partner news organizations, which did further research and analysis. The project will roll out over a span of four days, from July 18-21, 2021.