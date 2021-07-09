Palm Beach County closes two Jupiter beach crossovers, saying erosion has left them unsafe
JUPITER — Palm Beach County has closed two beach access points in Jupiter, saying erosion has made them unsafe, according to a social media post from the town. Beach crossovers Nos. 46 and 47, along State Road A1A just north of the Ocean Club Condominiums, were deemed dangerous Thursday after sand from underneath the stairs disappeared, leaving a 7-foot drop-off onto the beach.www.palmbeachpost.com
Comments / 1