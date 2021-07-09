Cancel
TV Series

Grey’s Anatomy’s Justin Chambers Is Returning To TV For A Very Different Role

By Adrienne Jones
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. November of 2019 was the last time Grey's Anatomy fans got to see Justin Chambers portray Dr. Alex Karev, who had been one of the few remaining original characters still on the series during Season 16. Chambers announced his departure from the show in January of 2020, with him providing a voice over for Episode 16 in early March that finalized Karev's time on the medical drama, in an exit that angered many viewers. Now that all of that's well behind him, though, Chambers is headed back to TV to play a very different role: Marlon Brando.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

Juno Temple
Colin Hanks
Francis Ford Coppola
Miles Teller
Justin Chambers
Matthew Goode
Dan Fogler
Lou Ferrigno
Marlon Brando
Giovanni Ribisi
