Fantasy Baseball Today: Logan Gilbert breakout outing, Eloy Jimenez's rehab assignment, Thursday standouts

By Frank Stampfl
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday unless you had one of Yu Darvish or Max Scherzer in your Fantasy lineups. While I'm not worried about either, I did just want to point out a few things for Darvish. Yes, he gave up six runs in this start against the Nationals, but even after that his ERA sits at 3.00. What's weird is how many fly balls he's allowing this season. Darvish is all the way up at a 49% fly ball rate, compared to just 31% last year. That's a massive jump year-over-year and, with the weather hot across the country, could lead to more fly balls. I'm not overly concerned, but would like to see that number drop.

www.cbssports.com

