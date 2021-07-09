Suns' Chris Paul: Nears double-double

Paul finished with 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal across 41 minutes in Thursday's win over the Bucks. Paul reached the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game and ended just two assists away from putting up a double-double. He's been extremely consistent since returning from his absence due to COVID-19, scoring at least 15 points and dishing out at least seven assists in each of his last six appearances. He's averaging 25.2 points and 8.7 assists while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range in that span.