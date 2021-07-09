A 'Terrible' Breakup Brought All the Inspiration Olivia Evans Needed to Create Her EP — and It Isn't Country

The day Olivia Evans turned 18 years old, the beauty with the big voice knew one thing for sure — she was tired of waiting to make her dreams come true. "I've been waiting my whole life for this moment," she tells PEOPLE days before the release of her new five-song debut EP. "You can ask my family, ever since I was 11 years old, I would ask, 'Can I make music yet?' I know I needed to grow up and learn a lot of things and all of that. But now, it feels amazing to finally be at this place. It's also really nerve-wracking because people know me, you know, through my mom."