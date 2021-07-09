Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A 'Terrible' Breakup Brought All the Inspiration Olivia Evans Needed to Create Her EP — and It Isn't Country

By Tricia Despres
Posted by 
People
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day Olivia Evans turned 18 years old, the beauty with the big voice knew one thing for sure — she was tired of waiting to make her dreams come true. "I've been waiting my whole life for this moment," she tells PEOPLE days before the release of her new five-song debut EP. "You can ask my family, ever since I was 11 years old, I would ask, 'Can I make music yet?' I know I needed to grow up and learn a lot of things and all of that. But now, it feels amazing to finally be at this place. It's also really nerve-wracking because people know me, you know, through my mom."

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

113K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sara Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicAlternative Press

6 artists who inspired Lauren Sanderson to find her authentic self

Lauren Sanderson has always had dreams that transcended her small town. The Indiana-born, L.A.-based musician followed her passion for blending alternative, hip-hop and R&B elements and shared her aptly titled debut album, Midwest Kids Can Make It Big in 2020. Tracks such as “But I Like It,” “17” and beyond...
MusicPosted by
extratv

Sara Evans’ Daughter Olivia Drops New Music Video for Pop Single ‘Of Course I Do’

Olivia Evans has a new music video out for “Of Course I Do,” her pop single about a bad-news boyfriend. The video features Olivia on the dating scene, and the catchy tune has her singing lyrics like, “I shouldn’t want to make you stay / all my girls say that you’re bad news and they don’t like you / so of course I do.” Listen to it here, and check out the video below!
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Sara Evans' Daughter Olivia Evans Releasing Debut EP, But is it Country?

Sara Evans' daughter Olivia has decided to follow in her mother's footsteps. After years of growing up watching her famous country singer mom release hits in Nashville, she's released her own music for the first time. Ready for her big solo debut in the music industry, our first question was, is she pursuing country music like Sara? She's not, but that doesn't mean she wasn't heavily influenced by watching the country artist growing up.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Chloe x Halle on Empowering Artists to Tell Stories About 'What It Means to Truly Accept Your Skin'

Chloe and Halle Bailey are continuing to amplify the voices and ideas of young artists. The Grammy-nominated sibling duo, known as Chloe x Halle, recently were judges for a special panel of Neutrogena Studios' and Ghetto Film School's First Frame Program, which encourages Gen Z filmmakers to create art that exemplifies the larger stories surrounding skin health and accepting the skin they're in.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Story Behind the Song: Brooke Eden, ‘Got No Choice’

Brooke Eden was told she could keep her country music career or her girlfriend (now her fiancée). She called that bluff with a song. "Got No Choice," the final of three new songs Eden released in early 2021, is an anthem for love — any and all kinds of love. It's especially poignant, however, knowing what the singer went through in regards to her own relationship, with a woman named Hilary Hoover who also works in the country music industry.
MusicPosted by
E! News

See Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris' Iconic "Dancing Queen" Duet in Pride Concert Sneak Peek

Watch: Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special. Miley Cyrus is a "Dancing Queen" during Pride Month!. The multitalented singer-songwriter is giving E! News and Daily Pop an exclusive sneak peek at her Peacock special concert, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, airing Friday, June 25. The one-hour music event includes performances by LGBTQ+ allies Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton and more, but its Cyrus who no doubt is the star.
Musicearmilk.com

Olivia Lunny breaks down her self-titled debut album

Pop artist Olivia Lunny releases her self-titled debut album today. Upon first listen, it feels impossible not to be hypnotized by the beats that Lunny has put out. Synths, 808s, bouncy keys, and kicking guitars come at you every which way, falling together to create flowing tracks. For the most...
Musicmxdwn.com

Andrew W.K. Unveils Intense Music Video for New Single “Everybody Sins”

Party-metal icon Andrew W.K. shared his new single plus video “Everybody Sins” with the world today. The singer is known for his heavy sound and party lyrics, creating a huge fan base. The song is part of W.K.’s upcoming album God Is Partying. The album is set to be released on September 1oth via Napalm Records. The artist is also pretty successful in his private life; he recently got engaged to the Dollface actress Kat Dennings, who is also featured in his new video.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

R&B songstress Mya debuts alter ego on rap single (video)

Mya has wooed us with her smooth R&B vocals for more than 20 years, but now the “Best of Me” singer has decided to spit a few bars and add rapper to her repertoire. Switching her alias to Mya Lan$ky when she rocks the mic, Mya just released her new video, “Worth It,” as she merges her poetry over beats.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy