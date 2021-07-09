Pearl Jam Guitarist Says Stevie Ray Vaughan Changed His Life
Live concerts can be a life-altering experience. Just ask Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who said he had stopped playing guitar about a year before he joined the band. He shares the revelation in Enormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the Seattle-area music venue. (The movie, presented by Trafalgar Releasing, will screen for one night only on July 21 to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the return of live music.)1063thebuzz.com
