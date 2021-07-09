Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chandler man shows his love for the Suns through his artwork

fox10phoenix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Greig, a Chandler artist, is showing his love for the Suns in his art as the team continues their run for the championship in the NBA Finals. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the story.

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Art#Fox#Nba Finals#Fox 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Arts
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
Theater & DanceMovieWeb

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Raunchy Cheerleader Dance and Bungled Tan Line on Senior Year Set

Rebel Wilson is ready to return for her first comedy in a while with Senior Year. And she just shared quite a few images and videos on Instagram, one of which revealed a fake tan mishap. In the movie, 41 year old Wilson plays a cheerleader, and while she certainly looks the part in the shared photo, there is one aspect of the get up that falls short...About three inches short. In the picture, there is a clear to see fake tan line that sits well below the hem of her cheerleading costume's skirt, and she didn't look too happy about it.
NBAWKYC

Team USA replaces Kevin Love, Bradley Beal, with Keldon Johnson, JaVale McGee

LAS VEGAS — The U.S. men's Olympic basketball team continues to change ahead of the Toyko Games later this month. Kevin Love withdrew from the Olympics this morning because of a right calf injury. On Thursday, it was announced that Wizards guard Bradley Beal would not be with the team for the Olympics due to health and safety protocols.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ trade plan for Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, revealed

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be looking to improve their squad in the offseason following an ultimately disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Some doubt has been cast on the future of a number of players on the roster, including the duo of Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder. As it is, it looks like these two will no longer be with the Purple & Gold next season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals His Advice For The Suns

The last time the Phoenix Suns played in the NBA Finals back in 1993, Charles Barkley was the team’s best player and the NBA MVP. In that series, the Suns dropped the first two games and fell behind 3-1 before bowing out to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games. In an interview with Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic, Barkley shared some guidance for the current group of Suns as they get ready to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA title.
MLB247Sports

The 40 Club: Adam Jones on His Love For Carolina

In this edition of The 40 Club, Inside Carolina Live’s radio show producer and noted Orioles fan Chris Morris joins Joey Powell to entertain the first non-alum for the show. One of the most decorated guests ever, baseball’s Adam Jones brings his four golden gloves, silver slugger and five all star nominations to the microphone. While drafted by the Mariners, Jones spent most of his career in Baltimore, with a stop in Arizona before moving his family to Japan to play with the Orix Buffaloes. If you’re curious what makes Jones a good guest for The 40 Club, hearing him discuss his fandom for Carolina hoops will provide a solid answer. Powell and Morris lead him through discussions of everything including his baseball career, life as a family man, and interactions with other Tar Heel alumni.
NBANew York Post

Meet the NBA stars facing off against LeBron in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

During the original intergalactic hoops battle in “Space Jam,” which was released in 1996, Michael Jordan’s dreaded opponents were a collective of menaces who went by the name “Monstars.” The roster was filled by mutant aliens who stole talent from the era’s superstars — Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Muggsy Bogues and Larry Johnson.
NBAfox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Suns fan gets hair buzzed to show his support for the team

PHOENIX - With the Phoenix Suns still maintaining a series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, fans in the Valley continue to show their love for the Suns. While was no game on July 9, excited fans still pack the area outside the Phoenix Suns Arena in Downtown Phoenix, and among those fans, one of them went above and beyond to make his love of the Suns known.

Comments / 0

Community Policy