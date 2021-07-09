Chandler man shows his love for the Suns through his artwork

In this edition of The 40 Club, Inside Carolina Live’s radio show producer and noted Orioles fan Chris Morris joins Joey Powell to entertain the first non-alum for the show. One of the most decorated guests ever, baseball’s Adam Jones brings his four golden gloves, silver slugger and five all star nominations to the microphone. While drafted by the Mariners, Jones spent most of his career in Baltimore, with a stop in Arizona before moving his family to Japan to play with the Orix Buffaloes. If you’re curious what makes Jones a good guest for The 40 Club, hearing him discuss his fandom for Carolina hoops will provide a solid answer. Powell and Morris lead him through discussions of everything including his baseball career, life as a family man, and interactions with other Tar Heel alumni.
Comments / 0