The Gossip Girl reboot made its mark on HBO Max upon its premiere, becoming the steamer’s most-watched original series over the first weekend of availability. According to HBO Max, the updated Gossip Girl, which premiered Thursday, July 8, saw record viewership over the first four days of availability. Beyond HBO Max stats, the Gossip Girl took over Twitter on its premiere date with the show sliding into the No. 1 trending spot on Twitter. Gossip Girl stayed in the top five trends through mid-day. On TikTok the series gained around 15 billion impressions of content inspired by the series.