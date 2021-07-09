Theatre Review: ‘The Cosby Satires’ at Strand Theater Company

In the late 1970s, Bill Cosby’s career was flat-lining. He had paid his dues in nightclubs and as Robert Culp’s television sidekick, but after the ’60s, he found acting jobs few and small. Record sales showed that the standup comedy universe had ‘gone blue’ and passed him by. Aside from a cartoon series that he based on his own childhood stories (recycled from his early standup act), there wasn’t much left to pay the bills. Then he got an idea. It occurred to Cosby that the baby boom generation was reaching the age of parenthood, and that his grownup family experiences could take the place of nostalgia as the foundation for a career comeback. His new dad-centric comedy act was captured in the album “Himself,” released in 1982. Its enormous success led almost immediately to a prime time TV series which anyone born before the Reagan presidency will surely remember.