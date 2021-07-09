Cancel
Lou Diamond Phillips Defends Playing Non-Filipino Characters of Color: “I Am Not Looking to Exploit That Role”

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“When it comes to authenticity or trying to justify yourself in a role these days, it's almost like you have to have your American Kennel Club card," the 'Ambition' writer and star told Esquire. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Lou Diamond...

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

