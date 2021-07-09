Black Widow Is a Mystery By Design! Everything to Know About the MCU's Master Spy and Assassin
Black Widow is finally getting her time in the spotlight after more than a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, the assassin and intelligence agent is something of a shadowy figure out of necessity, but there’s also a real human being under all that martial artistry, gunplay and deliberate deception. And now, Black Widow the MCU movie explores the backstory of the character, who, while almost infallible in her work with the Avengers, never really got to make her own choices before joining Earth’s mightiest heroes.parade.com
Comments / 0