An Early Start to the Missoula Valley’s Wildfire Smoke Season

It's been well over a year since the start of the pandemic and so many places are looking for employees as the dust continues to settle from the COVID craziness. Places just can't find people to work! There's been stories of businesses saying they can't get people to show up for their scheduled interviews, places around town have had to alter their hours or close for additional days because they don't have the staff, and Governor Gianforte turned the increased unemployment pay into a return-to-work bonus to try and get people to rejoin the workforce. Just last week there was the Employment Expo at Southgate Mall. I'm not sure what the final number was - but they were planning on having around 70 employers on hand that had positions to fill.