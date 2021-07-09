Cancel
Tampa, FL

Finding parking for the Lightning boat parade

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
 9 days ago
All of Tampa and the surrounding areas are invited to the Tampa Bay Lightning's boat parade and ceremony in downtown Tampa Monday. But, getting down there and finding a place to park will require plenty of patience.

The city of Tampa will release a complete list of available parking downtown for the parade and celebration later Friday afternoon. But, for those looking to make their plans early, the city said its garages and lots will be open on Monday for Lightning fans.

Additionally, the city said several bridges would be closed to pedestrian traffic including:

  • Laurel Street Bridge
  • Cass Street Bridge
  • Kennedy Boulevard Bridge
  • Brorein Street Bridge
  • Platt Street Bridge

Vehicle traffic will also experience temporary closures and Laurel Street bridge will have a full closure. Doyle Carlton will be closed along with Laurel St. & Green St. from N. Boulevard to Doyle Carlton.

Here's a map of some of the city-owned parking locations downtown closest to the boat parade route:

And if you want to have a list of all available parking in downtown and/or the parade route, you can find those below;

Downtown Tampa Parking Areas Full List by ABC Action News on Scribd

NHL Map of Lightning Parade Route by ABC Action News on Scribd

