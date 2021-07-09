Cancel
Astronomy

How to see the Venus and Mars conjunction this month

By Michael E. Bakich
Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good month for planets. Not only is Pluto reaching opposition July 17 (see “How to observe Pluto” on page 46), but on the 13th, Venus and Mars will appear close to one another in the sky — separated by less than the diameter of a Full Moon. Generally speaking, such an event is called a conjunction (though that term actually refers to when two objects share the same right ascension). This meet-up of Earth’s nearest planetary neighbors officially occurs around 2 a.m. EDT. Their closest approach, however, happens some six hours later. That’s when the separation between Venus and Mars will be a mere 28.1'.

