Three Hawkins residents arrested, street value of drugs $115K
Three convicted felons on a drug sale in Rogersville were charged Wednesday in a drug delivery which netted drugs with a street value of $115,300. • Matthew Lurt Cubbage, 33, of Smyrna, Georgia was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I heroin with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I ecstasy with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.www.citizentribune.com
Comments / 0