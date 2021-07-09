Reynolds Builder Lake Oconee, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Named to Modern Luxury's 2021 Power Player List
Exploring how Kevin Aycock and Southern Luxury Homes are meeting client needs and redefining the industry as a major player in home design. LAKE OCONEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Every day, the world is sculpted by power players in various industries looking to change the world for the better. For over 20 years, Kevin Aycock, owner of Southern Luxury Homes, has been growing and refining the home design process. With a unique ability to help clients envision their dream homes, and a knack for bringing them to life, Aycock and his team make the impossible possible. For their efforts, they have been listed as a 2021 Power Player in Modern Luxury's newest list, and it is easy to see why.www.dallassun.com
