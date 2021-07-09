Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Reynolds Builder Lake Oconee, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Named to Modern Luxury's 2021 Power Player List

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExploring how Kevin Aycock and Southern Luxury Homes are meeting client needs and redefining the industry as a major player in home design. LAKE OCONEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Every day, the world is sculpted by power players in various industries looking to change the world for the better. For over 20 years, Kevin Aycock, owner of Southern Luxury Homes, has been growing and refining the home design process. With a unique ability to help clients envision their dream homes, and a knack for bringing them to life, Aycock and his team make the impossible possible. For their efforts, they have been listed as a 2021 Power Player in Modern Luxury's newest list, and it is easy to see why.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Power Players#Real Estate#Modern Luxury#Ga Accesswire#The Southern Luxury Homes#Lake Oconee Builder#Ga 30642
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Waukesha, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

President of Aspen Homes named WBA Builder of the Year

WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) announced Shelly Basso, the president of Aspen Homes, Inc. was selected as the 2020 Builder of the Year. Shelly Basso was presented the award at WBA’s Celebration of Housing event on July 14. Since 1995, Aspen Homes has been an active member of...
Bergen County, NJjerseydigs.com

Toll Brothers Luxury Home Builder Celebrates Summer with Special Savings, Quick Move-In Opportunities, and Weekly Open Houses

Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder, offers every advantage to homebuyers, beginning with extraordinary customer service rooted in the company’s impeccable standards and 50 plus years of industry experience. Highly acclaimed, Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list for the tenth year. Special summer savings are in full swing and Toll Brothers New Jersey communities are open daily, offering open houses for professionally decorated models, quick move-in homes, community clubhouses, and on-site amenities.
Florida Statedallassun.com

Thousands of Restaurant and Foodservice Professionals to Gather in Orlando, September 19-20, for The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and Healthy Food Expo Florida

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The 2021 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and co-located Healthy Food Expo Florida will be held live September 19-20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. This will be the first time the events will be held in person since 2019. This show will bring together thousands of chefs, industry leaders, owners and operators from the restaurant and foodservice industry ready to get back to business, and to network and conduct business with 350 exhibiting companies. The reinvented trade show and conference will offer five new Educational Summits with content focused specifically on the needs of Independent Restaurateurs, Small to Mid-Sized Chains, Retail, Contract Foodservice, and Technology as well as an expansive show floor, awards presentations, education sessions, and cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs. The event is owned by Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group and sponsored by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association.
EconomyRegister Citizen

BDEX Named to AdExchanger 2021 Programmatic Power Players List

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been honored as a 2021 Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger. The highly respected annual Programmatic Power Players List recognizes the top agencies, AdTech providers, and strategic partners in the digital marketing industry.
Real Estateoceandrive.com

Best Homes in Aspen: Defining Luxury with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

To learn more about this home and more like it, visit coldwellbankerluxury.com. As the leader in world class real estate, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury represents over $168 million in luxury sales every day. With 96,000 independent sales associates in approximately 2,900 offices in 40 countries and territories, there is no one better to trust in the home buying and selling process than Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.
Saratoga Springs, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Saratoga Home Boasts Luxurious Wine Cellar

This home in Saratoga Springs is on the market for just $2.75 million. It has a castle-like stone front and a large and luxurious wine cellar and bar. Outdoors features a bluestone patio with a built-in grill and a retractable screen along with heaters for those chilly nights.
Oconee, GAlakeoconeebreeze.net

Luxury Lake Oconee welcomes new agent Ben Northrop

Luxury Lake Oconee Real Estate is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Northrop to its team as a licensed Realtor. Prior to moving to Lake Oconee, Northrop spent many years representing clients in luxury real estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Originally from San Francisco, Northrop lived in Manhattan for...
Interior Designkevinszabojrplumbing.net

7 Modern Luxury Bedroom Decoration Trends of 2021

Here’s our belief: if you want to live a luxurious life, it is essential to start with the bedroom. If you wake up in luxury and go to bed in luxury, this refinement will enrich other parts of your life as well. Hence, here are the most elegant bedroom decor...
Real Estatedallassun.com

MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach Vacation Rental Properties in the Florida Panhandle

Three Additional Properties in This Development Phase Are Expected to Begin Construction This Year. MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has broken ground, started construction, on its first of multiple Florida Panhandle (four parcels of land acquired to date in this development phase) properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The Company has so far acquired four land parcels in this development phase (three in Santa Rosa and one in Lavarre, Florida) to build exclusive, custom vacation style homes.
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Discussing Real Estate with Karla Murtaugh: Ridgefield Mid-Year Market Report

Ridgefield home sales remain strong in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020, which is to be expected due to the two lost months during the pandemic shutdown. There was a 51% increase in sales during the first half of 2021 with 237 homes selling as compared to only 157 in 2020. The overall sales volume increased by 86% from $119,397,044 YTD in 2020 to $222,198,937 YTD in 2021. It will be interesting to see if the numbers start to even out more in Q3 as we factor in the incredible second half of 2020 to the mix.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Home Builders seeing best year in a decade

Owensboro home builders are seeing their best year in more than a decade. Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, says, “We haven’t seen this level of construction in 10 or 11 years. But 2019 was up 20% over 2018. 2020 was up 9% over 2019. And so far this year, we’re up 32% over last year.”
Billerica, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

Jumbo Capital Sells Rivertech Park to Griffith Properties for $85 Million

QUINCY MA- Privately held real estate investment firm Jumbo Capital Inc. announced July the sale of Rivertech Park in Billerica for $85 million. Jumbo purchased the flex research and development property along Route 3 for $45 million in 2017, headquarter location of the parks Tenants Nuvera and Entegris. The sale reflects a near doubling in value of the asset for Jumbo in just 4 years.
Real EstateShareCast

Sigma delivers 4,000th rental home for PRS REIT

Private rented sector-focussed residential developer Sigma Capital has delivered the 4,000th rental home for the PRS REIT, it announced on Friday, which it said made it “the leading operator” in the delivery of new-build single family rental homes in the UK. 12,322.94. 16:25 16/07/21. 0.30%. 37.21. 1,221.49. 16:30 16/07/21. n/a.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Hilton Heiress Lists Luxurious Maui Coffee Farm for $5.4 Million

A 5-acre Hawaiian estate that’s part of the grounds of a coffee farm recently hit the market for the first time for nearly $5.4 million. Located in Kaanapali, on the west side of Maui, the estate features 3.5 acres of coffee plants leased by MauiGrown Coffee and an additional 1.5 acres where a 4,569-square-foot residence and private gardens are located, according to listing agent Greg Burns of Compass Hawaii.
Economydallassun.com

Rex Resources Commences Drilling on Eagle Plains' Kalum Gold Property, Golden Triangle Region, British Columbia

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL), ('EPL') has been notified by partner Rex Resources Corp. (OWN) that diamond drilling activities have commenced on EPL's 100% owned Kalum Property located approximately 35 km northwest of Terrace, British Columbia. A 300m, single hole program is planned for the Martin Zone. Rex has the exclusive right to earn a 60% interest in the property by completing exploration expenditures of $3,000,000, making cash payments of $500,000 and issuing 1,000,000 common shares to EPL over a four-year period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy