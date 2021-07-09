Women on corporate boards add innovative strategies, study finds

Deregulation, consumers’ prioritization of health, and interest in remote care have set the stage for innovation by medtech firms. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regulations have loosened to quickly provide healthcare solutions to the shifting, now often remote, landscape; these include the expedited state licensure for physicians to practice in other states, increased Medicare reimbursements for providers, and relaxation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to name but a few. After over a year of doing more than we ever thought possible remotely, the interest in and acclimatization to remote services has grown. Along with looking for remote solutions, there has been a general reprioritization of health since the global pandemic. Taking cues from customers’ newfound interest in remote options and reprioritization of health can open the door for medtech companies to provide innovative solutions, not just now but for years to come, capitalizing on the growth opportunities and lightened regulation.