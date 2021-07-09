Cancel
Women on corporate boards add innovative strategies, study finds

By Cynthia Corzo
fiu.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs women’s presence in corporate boardrooms increases slowly, many are bringing innovation to firms’ business strategy and allocation of resources, looking at things differently and showing a willingness to take risks, new research from FIU Business reveals. Seema Pissaris, FIU Business clinical professor of international business, conducted the study and...

