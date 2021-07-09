NEW LISTING-26135 TUSCANY DR-KINGSTON RIDGE

26135 Tuscany Drive, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Kingston Ridge ~ Pristinely maintained, spacious, like new home that was built in 2020 and is a car lovers delight! Move In and enjoy the $126,000 plus, in after construction upgrades that have recently been completed in this home including 2nd detached garage that is heated & air conditioned and features car lift, upgraded garage flooring, and above attic space with walk up stairs that can be finished into living space! Quality construction by a local custom builder with 2x6 walls, 9' ceilings, 50-year warranty roof shingles, worry-free, waterproof floor, 2 car attached garage and 2 car detached garage. Amazing gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space, beautiful back splash, stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite countertops, and large island for food prep. Primary bedroom features tray ceiling with fireplace, and opens to a large walk in closet. The primary luxury bath features custom tile, double vanity features smart faucets, soaking tub, and walk in shower with custom tile. Beautiful home, situated on a generously sized 3/4 acre lot with irrigation system. If you are looking for a house near the beaches with low HOA fees and tucked away from the hustle and bustle, this is a must see home! Call today for your private showing!