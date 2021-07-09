Caduceus Announces USD 1,620,000 Financing

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ('TSR' or 'the Company'), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company, through the assistance of its sponsoring broker J.H. Darbie & Co. has been able to obtain significant financing for its ongoing and future operations. Importantly, the financing has obtained on four one-year notes, which were all identical in terms from only three funders at a fixed conversion rate. Importantly, as promised before, the immediate effect is no significant dilution to the shares outstanding, which under TSR's business model is maintained at less than 10 million shares. With such financing TSR is in position that it is not needing to seek any further financing for the foreseeable future for operations and expenses, both general and expansion of its ongoing recovery operations. In other words, TSR is set for the foreseeable future for operations, as it expands to its gaming and other divisions. All of the details of such agreements will be revealed in the Companies 10K annual report to filed shortly.