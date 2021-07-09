Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach police chief: Rep. Waltz had ‘no right’ to give update on officer shot in head

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKcWs_0as8GMhu00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach police chief said a Florida politician had “no right” giving an update on Twitter about an officer who was shot in the head last month.

“If I or Daytona Beach Police Department intended to give an update on Officer Raynor’s status we would have done so ourselves,” Young tweeted. “Michael Waltz had no right to tweet this! I apologize to the Raynor family for this egregious violation of their trust. This is nothing more than politics at best.”

READ: ‘Heart of gold’: Who is Jason Raynor, the Daytona Beach police officer shot in the head?

Waltz tweeted that Officer Jason Raynor was “speaking and opening his eyes.”

He said he spoke to Young about Raynor’s condition and called it “nothing short of a miracle.”

Waltz tweeted that Raynor’s mother felt comfortable leaving the hospital for the first time in weeks.

Shortly after Young tweeted, Waltz sent out an apology to the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department.

“I was excited at the prospect of good news for Officer Raynor and did not intend to share info that wasn’t meant to be released,” Waltz tweeted. “Continuing to pray for a speedy recovery.”

Raynor was shot in the head on June 23 while on patrol.

Before serving with Daytona Beach police, Raynor was a member of the Port Orange Police Department from October 2016 to February 2019.

In a Facebook post, the Port Orange Police Department described Raynor as an “exemplary officer at our agency where he still maintains friendships with many of our current officers and staff.”

Raynor joined the Daytona Beach Police Department in February 2019.

Young described Raynor as an officer with a “heart of gold.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 28

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
54K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Waltz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Michaelgwaltz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related

Comments / 28

Community Policy