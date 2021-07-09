Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Optec International Releases July Corporate Updates

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update:. This week, OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Uv#Ppe#Opti#Medtech#Ai#Ebidta#Sax Llp#Wiss Company Llp#App#Caesars Entertainment#Optec Ceo#Weshield Optec#Wholesale Medical#Defense Logistics Agency#Nyc Housing Authority#Nycha#Medline#Opti#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Larry Prior joins Shift5 Board of Directors

Shift5 announces Larry Prior joins as the latest addition to their Board of Directors. Larry Prior currently serves as an Operating Executive for The Carlyle Group, where he is focused on the aerospace, defense and government services sectors. Joining Carlyle in 2018, he serves on the boards of three portfolio companies and is currently a director of Novetta Solutions, an advanced analytics company that has announced their acquisition by Accenture Federal Systems.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Monterey Minerals Announces Corporate Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY and FSE:2DK ) today announces a corporate update pertaining to the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB: PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ('Perk' or the 'Company'), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products, mobile payments and digital gift cards, today provided a corporate update.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Update To Brand Capital International Investment In QYOU Media

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), announced today an extension to its previously announced investment from Brand Capital International (BCI), the strategic investment arm of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd ("BCCL" or "The Times Group") , India's largest media conglomerate. As previously announced, an affiliate of Brand Capital International has agreed to an initial investment of US$2 million in common shares of QYOU Media at a price of C$0.32 per share, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The completion of the investment was subject to, among other things, the approval of the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") by July 12, 2021. Due to the fact that the parties have not received regulatory approval, they have agreed to extend the approval deadline from July 12, 2021 to July 26, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Shoals Technologies (SHLS) Announces Launch of Offering of 13.4M Shares of Class A Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS) (the "Company") today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 13,384,155 shares of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company is offering 8,394,463 shares of its Class A common stock and certain selling stockholders, including an entity controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") and Mehgan Peetz, the Company's General Counsel, are offering 4,989,692 shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the "Selling Stockholders"). Additionally, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,007,623 shares of Class A common stock. The Company's Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SHLS."
Businessdallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Getting Closer To Completion Of Land Surveys: Permits To Follow

Company Hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC To Survey Five Properties To Qualify For Required Permits To Begin Operations. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and which announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it has contracted with a land surveyor to conduct Topographical Surveys and/or Elevation Certificates for five sites in New York. Ramsay Land Surveying, PC is close to completing the surveys which will allow the Company to take the final steps to getting the required permits to begin operations.
Businessdallassun.com

Blackwolf Announces Departure of VP of Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ('Blackwolf' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BWCG) announces that Ryan Weymark, PEng. and VP of Project Development has resigned from the Company to pursue another opportunity. He will continue with Blackwolf as a technical advisor. 'I have thoroughly...
Businessdallassun.com

The founder of StartupHR Toolkit launches DraftMyDocuments

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV Media):DraftMyDocuments has three pricing plans with one document priced at Rs. 3,999, five, and ten documents packs are priced at Rs. 15,000 and Rs.25,000 respectively. Most lawyers or law firms charge upwards of Rs. 5000-6000 per document. It is majorly targeted towards SMEs, Startups, Freelancers, and Small business owners who cannot afford a lawyer or a law firm but still wants to legally protect their businesses.
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces the Submission and Approval of a Provisional Patent for a Crowd-Sourced Geolocated Emergency Broadcast App

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the company', announces the approval of a provisional patent for a customizable emergency broadcast application. Marketing Worldwide Corporation is proud to announce the first of many exciting technologies that will be adopted into the operational portfolio...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Northisle Provides Corporate and Project Development Update

Northisle has approved a $1 million budget for advancing critical path project development activities. Metallurgical test work optimization including evaluation of alternatives to further enhance gold recoveries. Meteorological, hydrological and geochemical studies to add to project baseline data and establish pre-feasibility design parameters. Engagement with First Nations regarding project involvement...
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
TheStreet

Sibannac Retains Auditor And Provides Corporate Update

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:. The Company has retained the firm, Farber Hass Hurley LLP, Certified Public Accountants, to conduct PCAOB required audits of its financial statements for the prior two years. Upon completion of the audits, the Company will file the required applications to return to fully reporting status with the SEC.
San Diego, CAdallassun.com

OPTEC INTERNATIONAL's Z2O "Uber of Cleaning" Subsidiary Acquires Fleet of Company Owned & Operated Vehicles To Expand San Diego Z2O Launch

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI). OPTEC International today announced plans to accelerate and enhance the company's Z2O launch in San Diego in early August, the company has acquired the first 4 OPTEC-Z2O service vehicles to participate in the expanded launch in San Diego County, in August. The first 4 company owned service vehicles and crews will be operated from the company's Vista, California locations alongside the regular 'Uber Type' cleaning service vehicles and companies registering in the San Diego area Z2O program.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides Galena Complex Exploration Update and Corporate Update

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2021-- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Galena Complex and corporate update. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005267/en/
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

Choice Hotels International Updates Cancellation Policies

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has provided an update to its guest booking and cancellation policies. Beginning July 14, 2021, guests will be required to cancel new reservations at least 48 hours prior to scheduled arrival. This change allows hotel owners to better manage room inventory and staffing, as well as provide guests with up-to-date booking options and availability. New reservations made by registered Choice Privileges members will only require 24 hours of advance notice for cancellations.
EconomyBusiness Insider

CSL Releases 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report

MONTREAL, July 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The CSL Group ("CSL") has released its voluntary 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report that details the ways in which the company progressed on its sustainability goals during a profoundly challenging and extraordinary year. "We are conscious of the extra effort it took this year...
Businessdallassun.com

Optec International's Recent Acquisition of Artificial Intelligence Driven Medtech Company With Sales of $59 Million Audited Financials Released

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) released 2020 audited financials of newly acquired subsidiary We Shield artificial Intelligence Driven Medtech company which can be viewed on OPTEC's website. https://optecintl.com/news/. The report shows that We Shield, a New York based AI (Artificial Intelligence)...
Henderson, NVPosted by
TheStreet

Legends Business Group, Inc. Corporate Update

Henderson, Nevada, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is pleased to provide the following Corporate Update:. Since his appointment in January, new CEO/President Paul Bakajin has been taking proactive steps in turning the company around. The Company has now paid our fees to OTC Markets Group and has been in contact with them, working toward getting current with our financials and disclosures reports on the OTC Markets Groups website.
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Industry groups release blueprint for international travel reopening

A coalition of 24 trade organizations representing a large and diverse swath of the U.S. economy, including the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), is renewing urgent calls to lift restrictions on international visitation to the U.S., and released a policy blueprint for reopening borders safely. Called “A Framework to...
HealthBusiness Insider

CAE releases its FY21 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility report

CAE drove a pipeline of solutions and humanitarian actions to fight COVID-19 across FY21. CAE became the first carbon neutral Canadian aerospace company. CAE expands its ESG disclosure by introducing a new section aligned to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) MONTREAL, July 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CAE issued...

Comments / 0

Community Policy