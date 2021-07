HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The remodeled Behavioral Health Unit at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center opened July 1. "Our inpatient unit at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center offers more acute care for patients who may pose a threat to themselves or others and need 24-hour supervision and assistance with medication management and therapies," said Dr. Veronica Amey-Perrin, Medical Director for Horizons Mental Health Center. "That's to help them do more of an acute intervention before they can be safe to follow up with outpatient care."