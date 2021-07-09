Rod Lurie To Direct & Doug Belgrad To Produce Movie On Clare Rewcastle Brown, The Brit Blogger Who Blew The Lid Off The Malaysian 1MDB Scandal
EXCLUSIVE: Producer Doug Belgrad, director-producer Rod Lurie, and writer Scott Conroy have teamed up for an untitled film based on the true story of how independent journalist and blogger Clare Rewcastle Brown blew the lid off of the Malaysian 1MDB financial swindle, which became one of the biggest public corruption scandals in history.deadline.com
Comments / 0