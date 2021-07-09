Cancel
Lakeland, FL

People & changes: Natali Reyes joins GrayRobinson

The Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyer Natali Reyes has joined GrayRobinson as a member of the corporate and real estate teams in the Lakeland office. Reyes brings eight years of legal experience in a wide range of real estate and corporate work to GrayRobinson. She represents banking institutions, businesses and private lenders in all facets of commercial real estate loan transactions and is proficient in drafting real estate loan documentation, reviewing and analyzing title commitments and performing and reviewing all due diligence requirements. In addition, she drafts and reviews commercial leases and purchase and sale agreements. She is experienced in conducting real estate litigation, including quiet title actions, partition lawsuits, landlord tenant lawsuits, mortgage foreclosures and contract disputes. She has provided legal counsel and representation of debtors in Chapter 7 bankruptcies and led clients through general civil litigation matters, such as breach of contract lawsuits and enforcement of contracts. Reyes received her laws degree from Florida A&M University College of Law and her bachelor's degree from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre y Maestra. She is admitted to practice law in both Florida and the Dominican Republic and is fluent in English and Spanish.

www.newschief.com

#Commercial Real Estate#Foreclosure#Lawsuits#Landlord#Grayrobinson Lawyer
