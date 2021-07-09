Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

By SETH BORENSTEIN
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBug experts are dropping the common name of a destructive insect because it’s considered an ethnic slur: the gypsy moth. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past they’ve only reassigned names that weren’t scientifically accurate.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Names#Moths#Insect#Romani#Caterpillar#University Of Illinois#Twitter#Science Department#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsinsideedition.com

Jumping Worms Spreading Through North America, Ecologist Suggests a Kitchen Ingredient to Get Rid of Them

Earthworms are good for the soil, but so-called jumping worms, an invasive species from Asia, can devastate gardens and forests, and they are spreading across North America. “They're found in 37 states, as far as we know now, as well as Ontario.” says Brad Herrick, ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. “ ...[I]f you get a bunch of jumping worms together, they'll probably be able to get off the ground, maybe an inch. So, not very high, but an inch is pretty high for a little jumping worm, [but] it's when you have a lot of them in one area, it's pretty creepy.”
Animalsq13fox.com

Group asks public to help change offensive name of moth

NEW YORK - Bug experts want to change the common name of the gypsy moth because it's considered an ethnic slur and they're asking the public to help them. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past, they've only reassigned names that weren't scientifically accurate.
AnimalsConcord Monitor

The Outside Story: A Gypsy Moth invasion

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school, or even my local Rotary asking if I can present an insect program. So it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
AnimalsPosted by
WGAU

Gypsy moth will be renamed to eliminate offensive label

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The gypsy moth is getting a new name. The fluttering insect will be renamed by the Entomological Society of America, along with the gypsy ant, the organization said in a news release on July 7. The name changes coincide with the launch of the organization’s Better Common...
WildlifeWMUR.com

Scientists remove usage of 'gypsy moth' as common name for insect

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An old problem for trees in North America is getting a new name, as the Entomological Society of America reconsiders the common name for “gypsy moths.”. The organization plans to review and replace insect common names that might be considered offensive. The moth, lymantria dispar, will no...
AnimalsDaily Review & Sunday Review

CONSERVATION CORNER: Gypsy moths: A clear and present danger ... to our forests

The European Gypsy Moth (Lymantria dispar) is native to Europe and first arrived in the United States in Massachusetts in 1869. A professor by the name of Etienne Trouvelot was studying Gypsy Moths that he had acquired from France. He was trying to cross breed the gypsy moth with silkworms in North America to develop a better silk industry. The project failed and some gypsy moths escaped. Gypsy Moths are currently found in the New England Region, Delaware, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and eastern Canada. Kentucky is considered High risk for expansion.
Scienceyourbasin.com

Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — What makes humans unique? Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors. Just 7% of our genome is uniquely shared with other...
Fulton County, NYLeader-Herald

Gypsy moths invade the region

MOHAWK VALLEY — You probably have seen them everywhere the last couple of weeks — white and brown moths fluttering everywhere — landing in bodies of water, on sides of homes, cars and trees — as they search for a mate. Fulton County, as well as greater New York state,...
Burlington, VTWCAX

Entomologist Society to rename the Gypsy Moth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Gypsy Moth is getting a new name after concerns it is considered an ethnic slur. The Entomological Society of America says it has removed gypsy moth as a recognized common name. The move is part of a new program to review and replace insect common...
AnimalsObserver

Gypsy moth problems

The skies were blue, but the gentle sound of pattering rain filled the forest where we were camping. This wasn’t the usual watery rain, but a steady rain of tiny bits of leaves and caterpillar poop raining down from the trees above. Caterpillar poop is known as frass, and I was happy that I packed the canopy to go over the picnic table so that I wouldn’t be eating frassy food.
WildlifeUnion Leader

This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!. But, no, the insect lives. It’s just that the scientists, specifically those in the Entomological Society of...
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

Gypsy moth to be renamed amid concerns of derogatory ethnic name

The Entomological Society of America, an organization that oversees bug naming, dropped the term "gypsy moth," considered an ethnic slur to the Romani people. This move is one of the first two for the organization's Better Common Names Project, which seeks to replace names that contain derogative terms, inappropriate geographic references and for those that disregard what native communities called the species. The other insect they are renaming was called the "gypsy ant," a lesser-known insect species that moves frequently.
Animalsvtcng.com

Name of invasive ‘gypsy moth’ to change

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school or local club asking if I can present an insect program. So, it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar’s cycle an inexact science

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gypsy moth caterpillars continue to cause devastation to trees across the region but experts say it’s still not clear what their numbers mean for next year. Gypsy moth caterpillars are coming out of their pupal stage and now the moths are here. “You can see them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy