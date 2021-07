The moment may have been slow to arrive, but it appears the Pro Football Hall of Fame's voters finally are showing appreciation to great safeties at the rate they deserve. For years, the position was somewhat overlooked, but as the position has evolved in recent decades with players like former Bronco John Lynch and other recent Hall of Fame inductees like Troy Polamalu and Brian Dawkins, people have come to understand that safeties can be so much more than just a last line of defense.