David Steward II’s Polarity And Lion Forge Animation Sign With Activist Artists Management
EXCLUSIVE: David Steward II’s companies Polarity and Lion Forge Animation, which produced Oscar-winning short Hair Love, have signed with Activist Artists Management. In the works for Lion Forge are a Hair Love spinoff series (Young Love) for HBO Max; the animated series Heiress with BRON; and Rise Up, Sing Out, executive-produced by Grammy-winning artists Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, for Disney.deadline.com
