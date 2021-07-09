Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Madison; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN MADISON...EAST CENTRAL SWAIN...HAYWOOD AND BUNCOMBE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM EDT At 1128 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Marshall to 13 miles northwest of Waynesville to 4 miles north of Sylva, and moving southeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Downtown Asheville, Waynesville, Marshall, Sylva, East Asheville, West Asheville, North Asheville, Woodfin, Canton and Lake Junaluska. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.