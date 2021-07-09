Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose’s Vietnamese community struggles with its political voice

By Tran Nguyen
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 9 days ago

In a city with the largest Vietnamese population in the nation, Vietnamese Americans are still struggling to find their voices in politics.

The lack—and loss—of Vietnamese representation in San Jose politics is the result of a number of factors, community leaders say, including an inherited distrust in politics and a generational and ideological division in the community.

“This has been a longtime problem,” said David Duong, chairman of the Vietnamese American Business Association in San Jose. “It’s so dividing within the community, when we need to stand together.”

San Jose, the most populous city in the Bay Area, has seen a dramatic surge in the Vietnamese population for the last four decades, becoming one of California’s Vietnamese enclaves. The surge began in 1980 when some of the thousands of refugees who fled Vietnam after the fall of Saigon saw opportunities in the warm weather and high-tech jobs of Silicon Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1va7x2_0as8EVKn00
The Grand Century Mall is pictured in this file photo.

San Jose is home to more than 180,000 Vietnamese residents, making up more than 10% of the city population. Grand Century Mall , the largest Vietnamese shopping center in the area that sits at the entrance of Little Saigon , is home to more than 100 small businesses.

Still, the history of Vietnamese representation in San Jose is short. The city elected its first Vietnamese American councilmember, Madison Nguyen, in 2005. Since then, San Jose has only had four councilmembers of Vietnamese descent.

Three served only one term in City Hall, the most recent being Lan Diep, who lost his District 4 election last year to Berryessa Union School District board member David Cohen.

Related Stories

April 2, 2021

Amid anti-Asian violence, San Jose’s Vietnamese residents embrace COVID-19 vaccines

February 12, 2021

‘People are hurting’: San Jose’s largest Vietnamese mall hanging by a thread

January 26, 2021

Election creates void on San Jose City Council for Vietnamese community

March 8, 2020

San Jose: Fear lingers three years after Trump’s Vietnamese deportation order

After a tumultuous year in which the nation faced a racial reckoning , lived through a pandemic that disproportionately hurt communities of color and saw Vietnamese flags fly at the U.S. Capitol during a riot on Jan. 6, some residents see this moment as a tipping point for San Jose’s Vietnamese community.

“After Trump, (the community’s) way of engaging with politics changed, and they definitely had more conversations about what was going on,” said Christina Johnson, secretary of the Vietnamese American Roundtable who grew up in East San Jose. “Especially once we saw our flags on Jan. 6, that was a pivotal moment in our community.”

‘Stay away from politics’

Philip Nguyen, an Asian American Studies lecturer at San Francisco State University and local community organizer, said he grew up with his parents telling him to stay away from politics.

“My parents were refugees… and because we came from this history of division, family division, country division, etc., they shied away from what politics really meant,” Nguyen said. “There’s this fear of the word ‘chính trị,’ of being involved in the political processes and advocating for oneself and for one’s communities.”

The war in Vietnam pushed almost a million Vietnamese people overseas and killed millions more, and Nguyen said the conflict still haunts the minds of the diaspora of refugees, who might not have the space in the U.S. to process the trauma they went through. He added that the sentiment is then passed on to the younger generation here, deterring them from civic engagement.

“Their understanding of Vietnamese political identity as it was shaped by their parents is when you play with politics, you end up dead or you end up lost at sea, or you never make it,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen, who also serves as president of the Union of North American Vietnamese Student Associations and program manager for the Vietnamese American Roundtable, is working to change that.

“It’s a matter of destigmatizing this term ‘political,'” he said. “We need to understand ‘political’ in the way that we see ourselves amongst community and as we see a collective goal for one another.”

Community divides

While younger Vietnamese residents in San Jose such as Johnson and Nguyen have strong progressive values, many older residents still hold anti-communist sentiments. To be labeled a communist is like having “a scarlet letter on you,” Johnson said.

After Madison Nguyen made history as the first Vietnamese American to hold political office in the city, the once “golden child” of San Jose’s Vietnamese community was accused of being a traitor and communist sympathizer over a controversy of not naming a retail center “Little Saigon.”

Duong said he also faced backlash in San Jose for investing his company in Vietnam.

Political tensions eased under the Obama administration as “he did help unite a lot of folks,” Johnson said. But the division widened as the anti-communist sentiment reignited during former President Donald Trump’s time in office, she added.

While Trump is no longer in office, “those beliefs and those ideals are still there, and they’re simmering in the background,” Johnson said, adding that the test for the next few years is whether the Vietnamese community is ready to unpack and challenge those beliefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sC9DS_0as8EVKn00
Members of the Vietnamese Movement for Trump rally support for then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, falsely claiming the presidential election was stolen from him. Photo by Vicente Vera.

A generational division is also apparent in San Jose’s Vietnamese community. Johnson said when her mother arrived in California, like many other refugees, she “kept her head down, focused on her work and tried to provide as best as she can.”

“Talking about the Vietnamese American community broadly and understanding what we need to do for the community is a generational shift from just being Vietnamese people living in the same place,” Philip Nguyen said. “There was a time where not all skin folk were kinfolk, where some people felt as though they were betrayed by their countrymen, by their brothers, sisters, families.”

Despite the divisions, community leaders say representation still matters.

“The only way that we’re able to get equity is (when) we have a seat at the table,” Johnson said.

But representation can ring hollow if the representatives don’t understand the needs of the community. Duong said he called the city and talked to a Vietnamese-speaking official during the pandemic to seek help for small Vietnamese businesses.

“He couldn’t answer one question I had,” Duong said. “I’m looking for leaders who would take care of the whole community and who would reach out to us.”

The Vietnamese American Roundtable is working to get more local Vietnamese youth involved in the community and civically engaged.

“We’re trying to build a leadership pipeline,” Johnson said. “This is our way of making sure that our community is represented and that the next generation of leaders are ready and are thinking about these things critically.”

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post San Jose’s Vietnamese community struggles with its political voice appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 2

San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnamese People#Vietnamese Americans#Anti Asian#San Jose City Council#Communist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

How San Jose schools fared during COVID-19

New report cards on Santa Clara County’s public schools during COVID -19 show most high school seniors graduated, suspensions disproportionately hurt students of color and some teachers are being priced out of the region. These are the findings of San José Spotlight’s analysis of the latest school accountability report cards, despite those reports omitting data about student test scores and absenteeism... The post How San Jose schools fared during COVID-19 appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Masks recommended indoors again in Santa Clara County

Bay Area health officials are now urging all residents to mask up when indoors out of rising concerns of the highly-infectious Delta variant. Santa Clara County, joined by a coalition of six other Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley, recommends all residents resume wearing masks inside—regardless of vaccination status. “Out of an abundance... The post Masks recommended indoors again in Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

State rent relief program serves South Bay residents

When California started its COVID-19 rent relief program in April with a plan to disburse $33 million in federal funds to San Jose residents, the city and Santa Clara County decided to run their own joint program for extremely low income households. But this hybrid approach creates problems, state officials say. “We have two programs in... The post State rent relief program serves South Bay residents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose boots tenants but offers no help

A lawyer contacted San Jose about several clients living in substandard housing conditions. City officials dragged their feet, allowing the tenants to live in squalor for more than a month — before abruptly kicking them out. San Jose code enforcement officers on Thursday forced 15 to 20 people, including several children, to leave several mobile... The post San Jose boots tenants but offers no help appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

No Delta variant spike in Santa Clara County—yet

One month ago, millions of Californians celebrated the end of COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. But a new variant of the virus poses an outbreak threat that some experts say is only a matter of time. While people took their masks off for the first time in a year, COVID-19 spread and mutated, mainly among unvaccinated people. Now,... The post No Delta variant spike in Santa Clara County—yet appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Los Gatos, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

This Silicon Valley town is doubling its housing; residents are crying foul

In a town that has barely grown for the last two decades, Los Gatos is looking to add more housing—almost twice as many units as it needs by 2040. Officials are recommending 3,783 new housing units in the next 20 years. That’s a significant 90% increase over the town’s state-mandated housing production goal of 1,993.... The post This Silicon Valley town is doubling its housing; residents are crying foul appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

A tale of two San Jose rose gardens

When visitors hear “San Jose Rose Garden,” they likely picture a lush field of roses growing over a well-manicured lawn. But that’s not what they see at the Heritage Rose Garden, which has fallen victim to neglect, vandalism and even arson over the last year. “We desperately need a few new serious volunteers who will... The post A tale of two San Jose rose gardens appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

VTA further delays return of San Jose light rail

Bad news for South Bay commuters—VTA may have overestimated its readiness to resume light rail service. On Tuesday, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced that its light rail trains are likely to start later than the end of July, as the agency previously stated. “VTA is working diligently and compassionately to restore the service we... The post VTA further delays return of San Jose light rail appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s largest emergency homeless shelter closes

Homeless advocates say dozens of people are left without a roof over their heads after South Hall, one of San Jose’s largest temporary COVID-19 shelters, shut down Thursday. City officials have vowed to help find shelter for all the residents through a nonprofit partner. “Some people went to tiny homes,” homeless advocate Shaunn Cartwright told... The post San Jose’s largest emergency homeless shelter closes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Teachers can’t afford to live in San Jose

Affordable housing remains elusive for young teachers in San Jose, leaving them with long commutes or forcing them to look for jobs elsewhere. The high cost of living in the Bay Area is challenging for new teachers and other employees, including cafeteria workers and groundskeepers, said San Jose Unified School District spokesperson Jennifer Maddox. “It’s... The post Teachers can’t afford to live in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley reps back bay restoration bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The San Francisco Bay could get a $125 million boost to help improve its water quality and restore surrounding wetlands. The House of Representatives passed the San Francisco Bay Restoration Act last month and the Senate recently referred it to the Committee on Environment and Public Works. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose), who co-sponsored the bill,... The post Silicon Valley reps back bay restoration bill appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

VTA to discuss remodeling site of San Jose mass shooting

A mass shooting in May left San Jose without light rail service for weeks. Now that VTA has a roadmap to resume service, the transit agency will discuss a budget that, among other things, seeks to rebuild parts of the rail yard damaged in the shooting. VTA’s Board of Directors will discuss funding Tuesday to rehabilitate and rebuild... The post VTA to discuss remodeling site of San Jose mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Law EnforcementPosted by
San José Spotlight

EGD: San Jose police doesn’t know what it’s doing with its own tech

During a cool Thanksgiving weekend in 2019, Brian Hofer and his younger brother were driving home to Oakland along I-80 in Contra Costa County. The rental vehicle they were driving, a Kia from the rental company Getaround, was reported stolen from San Jose just the month before. Yet the report was not updated after the... The post EGD: San Jose police doesn’t know what it’s doing with its own tech appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sees increase in value of taxable properties

The value of taxable properties in Santa Clara County rose by 4.6% since last year—showing that the pandemic’s economic impact had a limited reach. “This was not a normal business cycle,” Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone told San José Spotlight. “This was a self-imposed recession, based upon the health crisis.” The total value of... The post Santa Clara County sees increase in value of taxable properties appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Some Santa Clara County workers return to the office

Roughly 15 months after offices across the South Bay shuttered due to the pandemic, some county employees are slowly returning to the workplace. “With our responsibilities, we need people in the office,” Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone told San José Spotlight. “There were always people in the office during the pandemic, but now we’re... The post Some Santa Clara County workers return to the office appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Bloom Energy sues Santa Clara over permits—for a second time

Bloom Energy filed suit against Santa Clara last week—marking the second time the San Jose-based energy company has sued the city to issue permits for its fuel cell boxes. “Climate change is rearing its ugly head,” Santa Clara Councilmember Suds Jain told San José Spotlight. “My main opposition to Bloom Energy is that their carbon footprint... The post Bloom Energy sues Santa Clara over permits—for a second time appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Records show history of neglect at destroyed San Jose landmark

Before the H.G. Wade Warehouse in Alviso burned down last month, it suffered through a decade of neglect and failed attempts to transform it into a usable structure. San José Spotlight reviewed hundreds of pages of enforcement investigations and emails obtained through a public records request documenting the city’s fruitless attempts to keep the building from falling further into... The post Records show history of neglect at destroyed San Jose landmark appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Bramson: Empty office and retail sites could be used for housing

Vacant storefronts with “For Lease” signs fading in the windows. Abandoned strip malls with a sea of empty concrete spaces. Massive corporate offices from a bygone, pre-virtual era, sitting unoccupied, desolate, forgotten. Sadly, this is the post-pandemic narrative for many California cities, suburbs and exurbs these days. Along with an unexpected financial collapse and a... The post Bramson: Empty office and retail sites could be used for housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley pedals closer to region’s first bicycle superhighway

Santa Clara County is planning the region’s first bike superhighway—but a route still needs to be selected. “I don’t see a bicycle superhighway going down El Camino,” Erik Lindskog, a member of VTA’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I think a bicycle superhighway needs to be a little more separate from... The post Silicon Valley pedals closer to region’s first bicycle superhighway appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Khamis: The cost of housing development and the housing crisis

To really understand affordable housing in California, we must take a step back and take into consideration the ever-increasing cost and time-consuming regulations for builders throughout the state. We have all heard about the growing cost of lumber, the shrinking of a qualified construction labor force and the steadily increasing cost of land, all factors... The post Khamis: The cost of housing development and the housing crisis appeared first on San José Spotlight.

Comments / 2

Community Policy