NBA Finals: How Bucks are losing against Suns primarily during the minutes Giannis Antetokounmpo rests

It has been less than a week since the Milwaukee Bucks won back-to-back games against the Atlanta Hawks to clinch their trip to the NBA Finals with Giannis Antetokounmpo watching from the sidelines. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined to score 110 points in those games. Brook Lopez looked a decade younger and reserves who scarcely saw the court only a round earlier against Brooklyn became key contributors. It was a complete team victory, the sort that proves that even MVPs can't get a team that deep into the postseason on their own. Entering the Finals, Milwaukee's supporting cast was the sure thing. Antetokounmpo, initially listed as doubtful for Game 1 with a hyperextended knee, was the question mark.