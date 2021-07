It turns out that Resident Evil Village‘s DRM may be causing its stuttering issues on PC, and a hacker believes cracking the software completely fixes the issues. One of the biggest bugs that has been affecting the PC version of Resident Evil Village since its launch on the platform is its traversal stutter, caused by moving through the level or triggering certain events, such as zombie kills. Only by turning off ray-tracing could you mitigate the stutter (which causes huge frame drops fairly often in the game), and even then it wouldn’t eliminate the problem entirely.