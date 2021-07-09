Presque Isle Downs Entries, Tuesday July 13th, 2021

Mandaloun got the victory in Saturday’s $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park, but not the way his connections would have liked to get it. Mandaloun engaged in a thrilling stretch battle with favored Hot Rod Charlie but was denied at the wire. However, as the duo was pulling clear in mid-stretch, Mandaloun along the rail and Hot Rod Charlie to the outside, the two of them sandwiching Midnight Bourbon, Hot Rod Charlie came down towards his rival, cutting in front of Midnight Bourbon in the process.