Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Tuesday July 13th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Seeking Violet (L), 124A. Ayala7-5-8Cathy Rozantz15/1. 2Moms Love (L), 124R. Allen, Jr.3-6-5Maria Bowersock9/5. 4J's Bailey Ann (L), 124P. Morales8-x-xMaria Bowersock5/1. 5Lynbrooke , 124R. Knott6-2-5John Fennessy3/1. 6Audrina's City , 117D. Delgadox-x-xJohn Fennessy8/1. 2nd-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morales8 X Xmaria#Knott6#Jockeylast#Rodriguez6#Villa Gomez6#Vickersx#Leon1 1#Villa Gomez2#Stokes9 2#Gallardo1#N Wilbur Lrb#Revenge Cold#1golden Pearl Lrb#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf.com

Here’s how much money every player made at the Open Championship

The 2021 Open Championship purse reached a record high this year, increasing by $750,000 to $11.5 million — three-quarters of a million more than the last time the championship was played in 2019, when the total purse was $10.75 million. This year’s Open champion will surpass the payout received by...
Sportscenlanow.com

Mandaloun takes controversial Haskell at Monmouth on DQ

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Trouble seems to follow Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun on the racetrack. The bigger the race, the bigger the controversy. When all is said and done though, the Brad Cox-trained colt may have two Grade 1 wins. Mandaloun got the first Saturday when the son of Into...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Gamblingerienewsnow.com

Live Racing Returns to Presque Isle Downs & Casino

Live horse racing returns to Presque Isle Downs & Casino Monday evening. This season, there will be live racing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Racing will return Thursdays in August. The back patio will be open to spectators of all ages, but guests must be 21 years or older to enter...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

10th-$28,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:97.790. Winner: BR G, 3, by Apollitical Jess-Paint Or More. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Jess Rocket Man125321-hd1-11-1¼E. Escobedo0.40. Change N Gears125665-½3-½2-hdL. Valenzuela3.10. Living in the Past125454-½2-hd3-1¾D. Pinon30.80. Furiousity125132-½4-½4-½B. Packer24.00. Western Reserve125243-hd5-15-¾L. Martinez6.30. Corona White Socks12551666N. Goodwin11.30. 3 (3)Jess...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Assiniboia Downs Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

6th-$11,746, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.200, 50.400, 1:15.800, 1:29.200, 00.000, 1:43.200. Scratched: Shades of Victory. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Mr. Benz124654-½4-1½3-23-2½1-nkJ. Carreno3.703.002.600.85. Gooch Express124333-13-2½1-hd1-hd2-¾A. Whitehall3.502.902.90. Cabin John124421-21-2½2-½2-13-hdL. Nelson4.107.95. Courageous124112-hd2-hd4-½4-½4-4N. Stephenson6.95. Hoochiecoochie Sam12256665-1½5-½5-3¼S. Chickeness10.45. Bombillaelgato124245-½5-hd666R. Mangalee7.60. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-3-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $53.30. $0.2...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Early Entries, Thursday July 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Mi Sugar Shack (L), 124J. Garcia, Jr.10-x-xRay Robbins. 2Rf One Famous Blue (L), 124R. Cabrera5-4-9Fernando Lopez. 4Mp Special Country (L), 124B. Ransom8-7-8Kevin Broussard. 5Louie B Quick (L), 124J. Aquino5-2-5Paul Rigdon. 6Five Bar Sweet Look (L), 124D. Alvarez2-5-8Kenneth Roberts, Sr. 7Mezquite (L), 124J. Ramirez3-4-4Jose Sanchez III.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

8th-$96,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 45.090, 58.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.070. Scratched: Holiday Stone, Yodel E. A. Who, The Connector. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Fiya122411-1½1-11-11-hdL. Saez4.103.302.201.05. Pulsate122233-½3-½2-22-2¼J. Ortiz5.502.807.60. Maxwell Esquire12414554-2½3-4I. Ortiz, Jr.2.102.10. Battle Station124522-½2-½3-hd4-6¼J. Velazquez5.80. Reux122354-24-1½55M. Franco6.70. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Grande Prairie Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Timbers Express , 126L. Bugeaud4-3-5Brant Laczo5/1. 3Northforkhigh , 126L. Allen6-2-4Buckey Stockwell5/2. 4Yes Im First , 126J. Rocha3-4-xLaurie Ferguson2/1. 5Sparks in the Night , 126J. Botellox-x-xWesley Oulton3/1. 2nd-$4,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Shamoura , 126F....
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

MotoSurf Games in Sebring

SEBRING — The iconic home of the 12 Hours of Sebring will welcome two of the newest forms of racing Saturday and Sunday, with the inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup coming to Lake Jackson and the United States debut of MotoSkate at the Sebring Civic Center. MotoSurf America, the premier league...
Sportstheracingbiz.com

MANDALOUN WINS GRADE 1 HASKELL BY DQ

Mandaloun got the victory in Saturday’s $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park, but not the way his connections would have liked to get it. Mandaloun engaged in a thrilling stretch battle with favored Hot Rod Charlie but was denied at the wire. However, as the duo was pulling clear in mid-stretch, Mandaloun along the rail and Hot Rod Charlie to the outside, the two of them sandwiching Midnight Bourbon, Hot Rod Charlie came down towards his rival, cutting in front of Midnight Bourbon in the process.
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6½f. 2nd_$36,900, cl $20,000-$19,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Silent Mamba120Go Gigi Go Gigi Go123. Valley Girl123Enhanced Finance113. Rolling Sloan121Cefalo123. Leave It With Me120Anita Grigio123. I Am I Said123Tara Dawn121.
Theater & Dancemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Colonial Downs

1st_$30,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$50,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 4th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f. Meadow Stable Stakes. Distant Thunder122War Tocsin122. Gale Winds118Grateful Bred122. Elusive Mischief124Hypothesis126. Great Camanoe122So Street124. Sky Magician122Sky's Not Falling118. Flank...

Comments / 0

Community Policy