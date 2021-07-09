Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Program increases underrepresented groups in biomedical data science, quantitative biology

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. FUTURE-MINDS-QB, a bridge program streamlining a path from a master's degree at Fisk University, a historically Black university in Nashville, to a doctoral degree at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has received a T32 training grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The FUTURE-MINDS-QB program will provide rigorous training, a nurturing environment, and academic and professional mentorship for students from underrepresented ethnic, racial, and gender groups in quantitative biology and biomedical data sciences. Quantitative biology encompasses bioinformatics, computational biology, genomic biology, and biophysics. The program is currently accepting applications.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Research University#Fisk University#Computational Biology#Nigms#Nih#Physics Jun Song#Acpp#Black University#Fisk Master#Crop Sciences#The Big Data#R25
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Tennessee Statelocalmemphis.com

Scholarship programs to assist health, science students in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University and two other historically Black colleges and universities will benefit from scholarship and grant programs being started by a medical products company. Tennessee State says Baxter International Inc. is giving $1.2 million to support Black students pursuing health and science degrees. Funds for the...
Fort Worth, TXunthsc.edu

Closing the gap: How CDIP works to increase diversity in biomedical sciences

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth’s (HSC) Center for Diversity and International Programs (CDIP) is working to attract more underrepresented minority researchers into biomedical and behavioral sciences fields. Opening pathways to graduate school for racial and ethnic minority undergraduate students while fostering their love of...
ScienceNewswise

Life Science Entrepreneurship Concentration To Be Added to Rensselaer MBA Program

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — With the recent award of a New York Life Science Entrepreneur Development grant from Empire State Development (ESD), the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will launch a life science entrepreneurship concentration within their Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. As one of...
CollegesShorthorn

New College of Business student organization aims to aid underrepresented groups

College of Business students are set to launch a new student organization in the fall to help underprivileged communities. The organization is called Diversity, Racial Equity and Inclusion and already has 20 members on board. The organization’s purpose is to provide opportunities such as scholarships, mentorships and internships for underrepresented groups and to serve as advocates for social justice.
Scienceinformation-age.com

How to embark on a data science career

To kick off our Data Science month, this article will explore how you can embark on a career in data science, and the key factors to consider. None of us can deny the fact that data science is one of the fastest-growing fields in tech, and that means it’s one of the fastest growing fields in terms of job opportunities too. Data scientists analyse raw data and synthesise it into results that can be easily understood. This is a relatively new career path that merges programming, statistics and business logic. Data scientists use their skills in programming, statistics and machine learning to analyse data and use it to form conclusions. They may work in social media companies and use the user data to understand habits and suggest content that the users will enjoy.
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Mount Union to offer data science, analytics minor

ALLIANCE – The University of Mount Union’s Board of Trustees recently approved the addition of a minor in data science and analytics to its academic offerings. The new program reflects the increased demand for data scientists across a variety of disciplines. According to LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report, “data science is a field that is seeing continued growth on a tremendous scale.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the overall career growth in data related fields to be between 16-31% through 2028.
CollegesStamford Advocate

Dr. Alissa Craft Named WesternU Graduate College of Biomedical Sciences Interim Dean

POMONA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Western University of Health Sciences has named Alissa Craft, DO, MBA, as the interim dean of the Graduate College of Biomedical Sciences (GCBS). GCBS supports the mission of WesternU by training future researchers and future health care professionals. Most importantly, we encourage critical thinking...
Scienceinformation-age.com

UK data science degrees and diplomas

Looking to study data science? Here is a list of data science degrees and diplomas that are available in the UK. Here, we list out near to one hundred different university degrees (Bachelors and Masters), plus post-graduate diplomas and certifications with Data Science in the title. Most are full time, but there are a number of innovative online courses available, mostly for MSc or post grads, although there is an online BSc in Data Science and Business Analytics from the University of London with academic direction from LSE.
ScienceColumbia University

StanConnect 2021 is happening this summer/fall! Topics are Simulation Based Calibration, Ecology, Biomedical, and Cognitive Science and Neuroscience.

The Stan Governing Body is excited to announce this year’s StanConnect 2021 lineup! For those who haven’t yet heard, StanConnect is a series of virtual sessions/mini-symposia held throughout the latter half of this year. Each session hosts research talks (and more) on Bayesian inference via Stan in a different field/topic areas.
Connecticut Statewcsu.edu

WCSU Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences unveils new Microscopy Lab

DANBURY, Connecticut — The Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at Western Connecticut State University has unveiled a new Microscopy Lab in the Science Building on the university’s Midtown campus. Serving as a place for students and staff in the department to conduct learning and research, the room was first used educationally this spring by Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Kristin Giamanco.
ScienceScience Daily

How to make biomedical research data able to interact?

The concept of interoperability describes the ability of different systems to communicate. This is a major challenge in biomedical research, and in particular, in the field of personalised medicine, which is largely based on the compilation and analysis of numerous datasets. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that even when the technical, legal and ethical constraints are lifted, the data remain difficult to analyse because of semantic ambiguities. Under the auspices of the Swiss Personalized Health Network (SPHN) and in close collaboration with representatives from all five Swiss university hospitals and eHealth Suisse, a team of scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), in collaboration with the SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics and the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), have developed the strategy for a national infrastructure adopted by all Swiss university hospitals and academic institutions. With its pragmatic approach, this strategy is based on the development of a common semantic framework that does not aim to replace existing standards, but to use them in a synergistic and flexible way according to the needs of the research and the partners involved. The implementation of this strategy, which has already started, marks a crucial step to stimulate research and innovation for a truly personalised medicine in Switzerland. Read more in the journal JMIR Medical Informatics.
CollegesEurekAlert

An illustration explaining (image)

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, News Bureau. Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Portland, ORohsu.edu

2021 Biomedical Innovation Program awards to three drug discovery projects

Three drug discovery projects have been named recipients of the 2021 OCTRI’s Biomedical Innovation Program in the program’s drug discovery track. This BIP track supports drug discovery platforms and early-stage therapeutic technology projects, including validation of drug targets and development of small molecules, antibodies, vaccines or biologics. BIP awards provide...
CollegesEurekAlert

Study highlights how resilience is dynamic, not a static character trait

A new study finds that resilience is a dynamic process, rather than a fixed trait - and suggests this may have significant ramifications for the business world. "Organizations are interested in cultivating a resilient workforce, because they want people who are able to remain committed to an organization and its goals over time," says Patrick Flynn, corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of human resources management at North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management.
CollegesRepublic

Purdue nabs 175 U.S. utility patents

Purdue University researchers were awarded the sixth highest number of U.S. utility patents among universities worldwide in 2020 — and the most among all Big Ten universities. Through the Purdue Research Foundation, the school earned 175 patents, ranking it behind only the University of California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford...
CollegesEurekAlert

RJE Award winners (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Collegesbozemanmagazine.com

Mallory Molina awarded Ford Fellowship for astrophysics research, diversity efforts

Mallory Molina, who studies black holes in dwarf galaxies at Montana State University, was awarded a 2021 Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship in June. In addition to recognizing the academic achievements of the awardees, the competitive Ford Foundation Fellowship Program — administered by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine — is grounded in a mission to increase diversity on college campuses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy