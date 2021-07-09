Program increases underrepresented groups in biomedical data science, quantitative biology
Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. FUTURE-MINDS-QB, a bridge program streamlining a path from a master's degree at Fisk University, a historically Black university in Nashville, to a doctoral degree at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has received a T32 training grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The FUTURE-MINDS-QB program will provide rigorous training, a nurturing environment, and academic and professional mentorship for students from underrepresented ethnic, racial, and gender groups in quantitative biology and biomedical data sciences. Quantitative biology encompasses bioinformatics, computational biology, genomic biology, and biophysics. The program is currently accepting applications.www.eurekalert.org
Comments / 0