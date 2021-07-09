Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Tampa Bay will never take 'City of Champions' title from Pittsburgh

By Alex Reimer
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 9 days ago

With the Lightning capturing their second straight Stanley Cup, many are anointing Tampa Bay as the new “City of Champions.” But they’ll never take the title from Pittsburgh.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Willie Stargell
Person
Bill Mazeroski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Pittsburgh#City Of Champions#Rays#Covid#Bucs#Packers#Hall Of Famers#Steelers#Patriots#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Super Bowl LV
News Break
MLB
News Break
Hockey
Related
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deion Sanders: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Are ‘Trippin’ After Tom Brady’s Super Bowl

The last few years have seen pretty unprecedented veteran quarterback movement. In 2020, Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March, and won a Super Bowl. This offseason we saw Matthew Stafford swapped for Jared Goff in a blockbuster Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions deal, and stars Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and for a time, Russell Wilson rattled their sabers about being traded from their franchises.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Stanley Cup issues warning to Tom Brady

The Stanley Cup had a message for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shortly after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season Wednesday: Don’t even think about it. The Cup, obviously aware of Brady’s hijinks during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade on the water...
NFLFOX Sports

Colin Cowherd ranks the top five QBs in every decade since 1970

There's little debate that the National Football League is a quarterback-driven league. That stands to reason because nobody on the field (save for the center, responsible for snapping the football) touches the pigskin more in a given game than the QB. This week, Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus released...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady gets warning from Patriots' Byron Cowart: 'We ain't welcoming him, he's like any opponent'

Tom Brady continues to add to his illustrious NFL legacy, even when he's on a bum leg, i.e., a torn MCL. The five-time and currently reigning Super Bowl MVP is riding high after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy in roughly two decades, taking just one season to achieve that goal after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason. Brady's free agency decision in 2020 was one of the biggest headlines in the history of the sport, considering he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and constructed a first-ballot Hall of Fame caliber career with them -- setting the stage for an eventual return, but on the other sideline.
NFLPosted by
12up

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl on a partial MCL tear

Just when you thought you couldn't be more impressed with the one and only Tom Brady, the Buccaneers quarterback turns our heads when you least expect it. That's because he actually helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl with a partially torn MCL?. Believe it or not, that's exactly the...
NFLbeaconjournal.com

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski

Former New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski returned to the NFL after retirement to play with QB Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. That season ended in a Super Bowl win as Gronkowski nearly mimicked his numbers from his final season with the Patriots. Below, we look at Rob Gronkowski 's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.
NFLSportsGrid

Tom Brady Led Buccaneers To Super Bowl on Torn MCL

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady required surgery to repair a torn MCL. Despite the team downplaying the injury, it is reported Brady played through the pain for most of the season. Brady, a 21-year veteran, lead the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl...

Comments / 0

Community Policy