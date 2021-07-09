Cancel
Premier League

Watford make double signing as Peter Etebo and Dapo Mebude join squad

 9 days ago
Peter Etebo joined Stoke in 2018 (Dave Thompson/PA). (PA Archive)

Watford have announced the signings of Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo on a season-long loan with an option to buy and former Rangers forward Dapo Mebude.

Etebo, 25, joined Stoke in the summer of 2018 from Portuguese outfit Feirense ahead of playing for Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia.

He went on to make 45 Championship appearances for the Potters before having loan spells at Getafe in 2019-20 and Galatasaray for the whole of last season.

The news about Etebo came after Watford had earlier on Friday announced they had signed Mebude on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who left the Scottish champions earlier this month, also has a further two-year option written into his contract.

Mebude is a Scotland youth international who came through the ranks at Ibrox before making his debut for the club in May 2019. He has also represented Scotland at under-17, under-18 and under-19 level.

The teenager spent the second half of last season on loan at Queen of the South, where he scored two goals in 11 appearances.

