What Tottenham Hotspur learned about midfielder during Euro 2020

Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was a bright spot for Denmark in Euro 2020 showing fans he is more than solid in the tackle. When Denmark lost Christian Eriksen in the first half of their first game at Euro 2020, many likely suspected it was the end of the run for the Danish side. However, plenty of players stepped up for the Danes, including Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre Højbjerg, who showed he is more than just a defensive midfield for his homeland.