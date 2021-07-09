Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

3 British and Irish Lions players to watch in second Sharks battle

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXmYm_0as8CsMy00
Anthony Watson in action for England (PA Wire)

The British and Irish Lions will play the Sharks for the second time in four days when they meet again at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at three players to watch against the men from Natal.

Anthony Watson – England, wing

Among the contingent forced to self-isolate, Watson will finally make his first start when the tour is four matches old. It could be a costly delay for his Test prospects after seeing Josh Adams all but secure one of the wing positions after amassing eight tries in three games, while Duhan Van Der Merwe and Louis Rees-Zammit have also displayed their finishing skills. But Watson, a Test Lion in 2017, is a class act with an extraordinary skill for beating defenders. Now he has the chance to remind Warren Gatland of just how effective he can be.

Gareth Davies – Wales, scrum-half

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xlRB_0as8CsMy00
Gareth Davies is operating in the competitive scrum-half position (PA Wire)

Another of the Lions’ quarantining squad personnel, Davies is also playing catch-up after seeing his rivals for the number nine jersey – Conor Murray and Ali Price – make strong starts to the expedition against the world champion Springboks. As captain, Murray is in pole position but Gatland admires Davies’ ability to apply defensive pressure and his predatory support play. He made a try-scoring cameo in the 56-14 victory over the Sigma Lions and, having been given his chance alongside Wales team-mate Dan Biggar, he needs to make the most of his first start.

Jonny Hill – England, second-row

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgmaG_0as8CsMy00
Jonny Hill is a strong second row option for the Test series against South Africa (PA Wire)

Seen as a bit of a bolter because of a disappointing Six Nations, Hill made an encouraging debut against the Sigma Lions. Even allowing for the modest opposition, he was a powerful presence at Emirates Airline Park who had the appetite for the close-quarter work Gatland wants from him. Gatland likes his size and physicality – attributes that helped him win selection ahead of Ireland’s James Ryan – and if he delivers against the Sharks, he becomes a genuine prospect to face the Springboks on July 24.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Gatland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British And Irish Lions#Natal#Springboks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
WorldESPN

British & Irish Lions game against Bulls could be moved to Cape Town

The British & Irish Lions' postponed tour match against the Bulls could still take place, says the Pretoria side's CEO Edgar Rathbone, but it would likely be played in Cape Town. The fixture, which was due to be played this Saturday, was postponed on Tuesday after multiple positive coronavirus cases...
WorldPosted by
newschain

British and Irish Lions brush aside tour chaos and romp to big win over Sharks

The British and Irish Lions brushed aside the chaos enveloping their tour of South Africa to crush the Sharks 54-7 at Emirates Airline Park. A match threatened by coronavirus was given the green light less than two hours before kick-off as the Lions were forced to scramble a team together after eight players went into isolation following two positive tests.
WorldESPN

British & Irish Lions set to face Sharks again due to rising COVID-19 cases

The British & Irish Lions will play back-to-back matches against the Cell C Sharks on Saturday, in replacement of the weekend's original game against Vodacom Bulls which was postponed due to members of the South African team testing positive for COVID-19, the Lions announced on Thursday. Lions Rugby said the...
Rugbyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Phepsi Buthelezi returns to lead Sharks against British & Irish Lions

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named his team for Wednesday's clash against the British & Irish Lions in Durban. Everitt has made only one change to the starting XV which lost 32-31 to Western Province in a Currie Cup match in Cape Town last week. Regular Currie Cup skipper Phepsi...
Worldpunditarena.com

British and Irish Lions’ game with Sharks in doubt after positive covid test

The British and Irish Lions have confirmed that a member of their management team has tested positive for covid, leaving this evening’s game with the Sharks in doubt. The positive test showed up during a standard covid screening test among the Lions squad, while all members of the squad have since been given PCR tests.
WorldThe Independent

British and Irish Lions team news: England flanker Tom Curry starts against Sharks

Tom Curry will make his first appearance of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa after being picked at openside flanker for Wednesday’s clash with the Sharks. The explosive England forward is the only member of the original squad selected by head coach Warren Gatland not to have played after he came into camp with a pectoral injury sustained on club duty for Sale.
Worldrugbyworld.com

Marcus Smith called up by British & Irish Lions

Marcus Smith has been called up to the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad as injury cover for Finn Russell. The news came as the fly-half was playing for England against Canada at Twickenham and he didn’t find out that he would be joining the Lions squad until he was substituted late in the second half.

Comments / 0

Community Policy